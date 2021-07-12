UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 5,204 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 26,000

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Philippines logs 5,204 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 26,000

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 5,204 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,478,061.

The death toll climbed to 26,015 after 100 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 14.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Philippines has administered more than 13.2 million vaccine doses since the rollout on March 1, the DOH said.

The health agency said more than 3.5 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to fully vaccinate up to 70 million people within the year, depending on the vaccines supply.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has "plateaued," but the situation is still "very fragile.

" "We are in the race against these variants. Our cooperation will help slow down the infections and the entry of the highly infectious variants to protect the population," Vergeire said in an online briefing.

Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the government's measures to combat COVID-19, said the Philippines has received more than 20.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers so far.

An independent survey conducted on June 7 to 16 by Pulse Asia Inc. released on Monday said that "a big plurality of Filipino adults are inclined to get vaccinated against COVID-19, significantly higher than the February 2021 figure."The survey results showed that 46 percent of the 2,400 Filipinos aged 18 and above surveyed are inclined to get inoculated compared to 16 percent in February this year.

However, the survey also showed that 36 percent of the respondents are not inclined to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Died Rosario Philippines January February March June 2020 From Government Race Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

16 minutes ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

32 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

38 minutes ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

1 hour ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.