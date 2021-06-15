UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 5,389 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Philippines logs 5,389 new COVID-19 cases, 118 more deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,389 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,327,431.

The death toll climbed to 22,963 after 118 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The decline in the number of new cases in the country has "stalled, and a plateauing trend continues," Alethea De Guzman of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau told an online briefing.

The number of new cases in Metro Manila and neighboring areas shows a "very slow decline," said De Guzman, adding the Visayas region in the central Philippines "now has the steepest increase in cases surpassing the number of cases in Metro Manila and adjacent areas.

" She warned that the current downward trend "remains fragile" and trends "can go either way." Lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring areas will remain until June 30, prohibiting large gatherings and urging people to stay at home.

Since mid-March last year, the country is under varying lockdown restrictions to curb the infections of COVID-19. The government has gradually eased quarantine restrictions and is ramping up vaccination rollout to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

"The main difference between last year's quarantine and this year is that we did not shut down 75 percent of the economy," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said at a forum on Tuesday.

Chua expressed optimism that the country's economic potential remained as the government re-calibrated its risk management strategy.

Related Topics

Metro Died Manila Philippines January June 2020 From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Red tourism flourishes during China's Dragon Boat ..

8 minutes ago

Australian firm in talks over massive Congo hydro ..

8 minutes ago

EGA begins planting 10,000 mangroves in Jebel Ali ..

17 minutes ago

Mongolia logs record-high daily COVID-19 cases for ..

8 minutes ago

Sports schemes of Rs 592 mln to be completed in ne ..

9 minutes ago

US 'Feels Very Good' About Prospect of Strengtheni ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.