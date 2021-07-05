Philippines logs 5,392 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
MANILA, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,392 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,441,746.

The death toll climbed to 25,192 after 43 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. Ten laboratories failed to submit reports.

The Philippines, with a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The country has fully vaccinated more than 2.

8 million people, the DOH said on Monday, adding that the country has administered more than 11.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout on March 1.

The Philippines aims to fully vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The DOH urged people to get vaccinated and complete the required number of doses as scheduled.

"Regardless of vaccination status, everyone is urged to continue practicing the minimum public health standards as you may still get infected with COVID-19 and infect other people," the DOH said in a statement.

