UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 5,411 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,507,755 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Philippines logs 5,411 new COVID-19 cases, 1,507,755 in total

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 5,411 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,507,755.

The death toll climbed to 26,714 after 117 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 15 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to increase the presence of law enforcers in the communities across the country to prevent mass gatherings amid the emergence of the virus variants, including the more contagious Delta variant.

"I have ordered all police commanders in the country to strengthen their coordination with the local communities to make the rounds and ensure that no super spreader events happen amid the Delta variant threat," PNP Chief General Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement Sunday.

The Philippines has detected 35 Delta variant cases, with 11 local transmissions and two deaths. Enditem

Related Topics

Police Died Philippines January Sunday 2020 All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 44 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,018 new COVID-19 cases, 764 deat ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Global Village welcomes new street fo ..

56 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo announces Eid Al Adha opening hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.