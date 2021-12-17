Philippines logs 582 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 582 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,837,464.

The DOH also reported that 74 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 50,570.

The Philippines surpassed the 100-million mark of the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered since the vaccination started on March 1.

As of Dec.

16, over 43 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government added that more than 1 million have been given booster doses.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the vaccination milestone must not lull the people into complacency, warning the virus is still around with the looming threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We will continue to ramp up our vaccination efforts and call on those unvaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community," he said.