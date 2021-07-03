UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 5,908 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 25,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MANILA, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 5,908 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,430,419.

The death toll climbed to 25,063 after 90 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Philippines "is not out of the woods" yet despite the slowing of transmission in the last two weeks, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on Saturday.

"If you look at the overall situation, (the country) is at low-risk classification. But there are still regions showing a spike or surge in cases," Duque said in a radio interview.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged people to continue their vigilance and comply with safety protocols to cut the chain of transmission.

"The low-risk classification should not be advertised or encourage people to be complacent," Vergeire said in a televised press conference.

