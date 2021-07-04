UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 5,966 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,436,369

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Philippines logs 5,966 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,436,369

MANILA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 5,966 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,436,369.

The death toll climbed to 25,149 after 86 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January Sunday 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

58 minutes ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Labs explores impacts of technologica ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.