Philippines logs 605 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

MANILA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 605 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,063,816.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases slightly dropped to 13,822, while 27 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 65,359.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 227 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.7 million people.