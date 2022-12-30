UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 605 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Philippines logs 605 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

MANILA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 605 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,063,816.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases slightly dropped to 13,822, while 27 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 65,359.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 227 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.7 million people.

Related Topics

Died Manila Philippines From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.