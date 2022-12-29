Philippines logs 619 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

MANILA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 619 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,063,316.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dipped to 13,825, while 23 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 65,332.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 239 new cases.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of new cases in the country has plateaued, averaging over 600 from over 700 a week ago, despite the increased mobility during the holidays.

She said 94.45 percent of the targeted Philippine population has already received the COVID-19 vaccines, adding that 21.1 million people have already been boosted with the first booster shot and 3.7 million with the second booster.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.7 million people.