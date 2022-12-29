UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 619 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Philippines logs 619 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

MANILA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 619 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,063,316.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dipped to 13,825, while 23 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 65,332.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 239 new cases.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of new cases in the country has plateaued, averaging over 600 from over 700 a week ago, despite the increased mobility during the holidays.

She said 94.45 percent of the targeted Philippine population has already received the COVID-19 vaccines, adding that 21.1 million people have already been boosted with the first booster shot and 3.7 million with the second booster.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.7 million people.

Related Topics

Holidays Died Rosario Manila Philippines From Asia Million

Recent Stories

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

27 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fir ..

42 minutes ago
 The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

44 minutes ago
 How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

52 minutes ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.