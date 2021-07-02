UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 6,192 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,424,518

Fri 02nd July 2021

Philippines logs 6,192 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,424,518

MANILA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 6,192 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,424,518.

The death toll climbed to 24,973 after 177 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

