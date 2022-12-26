UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 636 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MANILA, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 636 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,062,191.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 15,472, while 26 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 65,262.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 264 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.

