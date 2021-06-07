Philippines logs 6,539 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 6,539 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,276,004.

The death toll climbed to 21,969 after 71 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 12.7 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

On Monday, the Philippines kicked off vaccination for essential workers in Metro Manila and eight areas frequently experiencing case surges.

With the start of a mass vaccination, the A4 priority category with workers in both public and private sectors will have an added layer of protection against the disease, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in a statement.

Duterte said the vaccination of essential workers marks "a major milestone" in the country's battle against COVID-19.

"We can now see the light at the end of the tunnel as vaccine shipments have started to arrive in bulks," he added.

Since the start of the vaccination drive on March 1, the Philippines has administered nearly 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines primarily to frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, among others.

The government aims to inoculate 70 million people this year, and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated so far.

On Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged people at high risks such as healthcare workers and the elderly to get the jabs.

She also urged people to avoid "super spreader" gatherings such as parties and to wear a face covering and keep a safe distance when outside.

"We urge the public to stay home and go out only when needed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and prevent another case surge," Vergeire added.