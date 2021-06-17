UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 6,637 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,339,457 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,637 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total tally to 1,339,457.

The death toll rose to 23,276 with 155 more deaths recorded from the corona-virus epidemic, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020 in the country.

On Thursday, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran stressed the need to manage the health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic effectively and efficiently to curb the virus' transmission.

Otherwise, the government will be forced to transit from a risk management stance to a risk avoidance posture and make the difficult and painful decision of re-imposing much stricter quarantine measures, he warned.

