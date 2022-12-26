UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 666 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Philippines logs 666 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

MANILA, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- The Philippines reported 666 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,061,663.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 15,937, while 21 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 65,236.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 255 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.

