Philippines logs 6,664 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,555,396

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 6,664 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,555,396.

The death toll climbed to 27,247 after 23 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 15 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is rising amid the detection of the highly infectious variants including Delta in the country.

"The cases are increasing," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing, adding that six regions, including Metro Manila, "had exhibited trend reversal from a negative to a positive two-week growth rate.""We have proven that in certain areas in the country that the variants of concern had been a contributing factor in the speed of transmission," Vergeire said.

The Philippines has detected 1,773 Alpha variant cases, 2,019 Beta variant cases, and 119 Delta variant cases through its limited genome sequencing.