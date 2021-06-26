UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 6,871 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,391,911 In Total

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Philippines logs 6,871 new COVID-19 cases, 1,391,911 in total

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total tally to 1,391,911.

The death toll rose to 24,244 with 92 more deaths recorded from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people for COVID-19 since the local outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Philippines January 2020 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

12 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

19 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

22 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

22 minutes ago

Ganges exposes India's Covid graves

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs to hear adjudication cases in Suk ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.