Philippines logs 6,895 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,020,495

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 6,895 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,020,495.

The death toll climbed to 17,031 after 115 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested nearly 11 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Wednesday that all 17 mayors in Metro Manila have agreed to shorten the curfew hours for their respective cities and municipality from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting May 1.

The DOH recommended extending the strict lockdown measures in Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces, stressing the need to curb the infection and improve the health system.

The Philippines placed Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces, home to over 28 million people, under strict lockdown since March 29 as COVID-19 cases soar. The lockdown ends on April 30.

Starting Thursday, the Philippines will ban all travelers from India due to the surging infections in the South Asian country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing that the imposition of the temporary travel ban from April 29 to May 14 is "to ensure that our borders are protected."