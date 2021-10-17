Philippines logs 6,913 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,720,368

MANILA, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,720,368.

The DOH also reported that 95 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the country, bringing the overall death toll to 40,675.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded a daily rise of fewer than 8,000 cases since Wednesday, while people were urged to remain vigilant against the coronavirus to prevent a new wave of infections. The DOH reported the highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, at 26,303 cases.