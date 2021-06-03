UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 7,217 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,247,899

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

MANILA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 7,217 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total tally to 1,247,899.

The death toll rose to 21,357 after 199 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people for COVID-19 since the local outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020.

The DOH observed a "slight upward trend" in the number of new cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces over the past week.

Alethea De Guzman of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau added that the number of deaths recorded in May was significantly lower than in April "but still higher than the deaths recorded during the peak last year.

"The official said the deaths recorded from March to May accounted for 30 percent of the total in the country.

The DOH said increased mobility following the reopening of industries and easing of the quarantine restrictions contributed to the upsurge in cases. It also blamed other factors including the emergence of new coronavirus variants, delays in isolating patients, and people flouting health protocols for the current epidemic situation.

