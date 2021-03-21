UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 7,757 New COVID-19 Cases, 663,794 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794.

The Philippines has registered over 7,000 daily infections in the past three days. On Saturday, the country logged 7,999 new cases, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year.

The death toll climbed to 12,968 after 39 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH urged people living with other persons, including the vulnerable, to wear a mask even inside their homes to avoid household transmission. "Mask at home when not alone," a DOH advisory said, stressing the need to practice preventive measures "at all times and in all settings.

" "All households must ensure adequate fresh air circulation by opening windows and using fans to allow increased airflow," the advisory read.

The DOH also urged the public to stay at home and suspend all non-essential travel "to reduce contact rate with people."The DOH further appealed to the people "to help free up space in hospitals for those who need it the most.""We need to ensure that our hospitals do not get overwhelmed, so everyone must act with extreme vigilance and reduce transmission by consistently adhering to preventive measures," the DOH added.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January Sunday All From Asia

Recent Stories

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

51 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

51 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.