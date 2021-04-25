UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 8,162 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears One Million

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Philippines logs 8,162 new COVID-19 cases, total nears one million

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 8,162 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 997,523.

The death toll climbed to 16,783 after 109 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines has been reporting below 10,000 daily cases for seven straight days but the transmission rate remains high.

The inter-agency government coronavirus task force will decide next week whether to prolong or ease the strict lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces with high infection rates, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

"We will discuss the new set of quarantine measures in Metro Manila and its four neighboring provinces and other provinces with a high rate of infections," Año, the vice-chair of the government's coronavirus task force, told a local radio interview on Sunday.

The government placed these areas on strict lockdown since March 29 to stop the further spread of COVID-19 variants. The lockdown period ends on April 30.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested more than 10.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Metro Died Manila Philippines January March April Sunday 2020 From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

1 minute ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

16 minutes ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for â€˜ ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.