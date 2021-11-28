UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 838 New COVID-19 Cases, 156 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

MANILA, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 838 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,831,807.

Less than 1,000 daily cases have been reported for five straight days. The DOH also reported that 156 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 48,361.

The Philippines is bracing for the emergence of a potentially more contagious new coronavirus Omicron variant that was first identified in South Africa.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government is working to ensure the timely adoption of preemptive measures to tackle new coronavirus variants.

The Philippines suspended flights from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique on Friday from till Dec. 15.

