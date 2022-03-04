UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 853 New COVID-19 Cases, 232 More Deaths

March 04, 2022

MANILA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 853 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,665,747.

The DOH said 232 more people died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 56,770.

The DOH has reported less than 1,000 daily new cases for the third straight day as the wave of infections triggered by the Omicron variant of the virus, which peaked in mid-January, was ebbing.

The country has seen four COVID-19 waves since 2020. The DOH reported the highest single-day spike on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people so far for COVID-19.

