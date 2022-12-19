UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 863 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MANILA, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 863 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,057,129.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 17,593, while 30 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the country's death toll to 65,094.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 338 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.

