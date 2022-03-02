Philippines logs 866 new COVID-19 cases, shifts daily bulletin to weekly

MANILA, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 866 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,663,920.

The DOH said 53 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 56,504.

The government has been issuing daily COVID-19 bulletin since the highly transmissible disease emerged in early 2020.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a television interview on Wednesday the DOH will cease issuing daily COVID-19 bulletin starting March 7 as coronavirus case count dips.

Instead, the DOH will issue a weekly bulletin every Monday afternoon, he added.

"The reason being, first, we already see very low caseload of COVID-19, and, number two, we have seen that even if we had surge sometime in mid-January, a tiny percentage of this accounted for severe and critical cases," he said.