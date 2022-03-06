Philippines logs 870 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 57,000

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 870 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,667,542.

The DOH said 144 more people died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 57,023.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 cases for five straight days as the current wave of infections triggered by the Omicron variant of the virus, which peaked in mid-January, was ebbing. It reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26.6 million people for COVID-19 since the outbreak in 2020.