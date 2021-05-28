Philippines logs 8,748 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,209,154

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 8,748 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,209,154.

The death toll rose to 20,566 after 187 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has a population of more than 110 million, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Philippines will tighten border control starting this weekend to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All international flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the central Philippines will be diverted to Manila from May 29 to June 5 to screen all incoming travelers.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea also ordered the strict implementation of COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols for all inbound international travelers in all ports of entry.

The DOH said the COVID-19 infections have slowed down in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, but the transmission in several regions has surged.