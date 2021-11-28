Philippines logs 899 new COVID-19 cases, 188 more deaths

MANILA, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 899 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,831,177.

The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for four straight days.

The DOH also reported that 188 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 48,205.

At a virtual news conference, DOH official Beverly Ho said that there is an ongoing discussion to widen the travel restrictions amid the emergence of coronavirus variant Omicron.

The Philippines banned air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique on Friday to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. The temporary ban stays until Dec. 15.