Philippines logs 9,475 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 722,000

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :) -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 9,475 new COVID-19 infections, raising the nationwide count in the Southeast Asian country to 721,892.

The death toll climbed to 13,170 after 11 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has a population of about 110 million, has tested over 9 million people since the outbreak began in January last year.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to place Metro Manila and outlying provinces back under the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest lockdown level, from March 29 to April 4 to halt the exponential spread of coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, an 11-hour curfew will be imposed from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. during the seven days of ECQ in these areas. Authorized persons such as essential workers, public transport, and cargo vehicles are allowed during curfew.

Metro Manila, home to about 13 million people, is the epicenter of the outbreak.