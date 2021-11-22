UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 984 New COVID-19 Cases, 218 More Deaths

MANILA, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 984 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,826,853.

The DOH also reported that 218 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 47,288.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said all regions are at minimal to low-risk case classification with health systems capacity at low to moderate risk.

Vergeire said the decrease in virus cases in the country is plateauing, adding that the decline in new cases is slowing down. "Among those who died of COVID-19, 93.49 percent are not fully vaccinated," she said.

The Philippines recorded its highest daily COVID-19 tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

