Philippines lowers alert level of Taal volcano near Manila

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Saturday lowered the alert level for Taal volcano, 66 km south of the capital region Manila, due to "decreased unrest." Alert level 2 on a scale of 0-5 means "that there is a decreased unrest but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared," the institute said.

It warned that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ash fall and lethal accumulations or bursts of volcanic gas can occur."On March 26, the institute raised the alert level to level 3 for the volcano island in Batangas province following a phreatomagmatic eruption. The institute said it has recorded 86 small-magnitude and imperceptible volcanic earthquakes.

"Most earthquakes were generated by volcanic degassing from the shallow magma and hydrothermal region beneath the edifice," the institute added.