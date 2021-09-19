UrduPoint.com

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao Says He Will Run For President In 2022

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in 2022

Manila, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared Sunday he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation about whether the legendary fighter would seek the country's top job.

"The time is now -- we are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," said Pacquiao, as he accepted the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling party.

Related Topics

Job Sunday Top

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

41 minutes ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

56 minutes ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

56 minutes ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

1 hour ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.