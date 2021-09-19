Philippines' Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in 2022

Manila, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared Sunday he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation about whether the legendary fighter would seek the country's top job.

"The time is now -- we are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," said Pacquiao, as he accepted the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling party.