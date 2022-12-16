UrduPoint.com

Philippines' Ocean-based Industries Grow 6.7 Pct In 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Philippines' ocean-based industries grow 6.7 pct in 2021

MANILA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The ocean economy in the Philippines grew by 6.7 percent in 2021, posting a gross value added (GVA) of 707.80 billion pesos (roughly 12.70 billion U.S. Dollars) from 663.06 billion pesos (approximately 11.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

The statistics agency said the ocean-based industries accounted for 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices in 2021.

Among the industries, the PSA said ocean fishing accounted for the largest share of 33.9 percent of the total ocean economy, followed by the manufacture of ocean-based products (23 percent), sea-based transportation and storage (14.

8 percent), and ocean-based power generation, transmission and distribution (12.8 percent).

Among the major economic sectors, the PSA said the ocean industry accounted for the largest share of the total ocean economy, amounting to 42.2 percent of the total ocean-based GVA activities. Fishing had a 33.9 percent share, while services contributed 23.9 percent.

The number of employed persons in ocean-based industries was 1.99 million in 2021, higher than the 1.89 million persons employed in 2020. Ocean-based employees accounted for 4.5 percent of the total employment in the country in 2021.

Related Topics

Philippines 2020 From Industry Share Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

1 hour ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

16 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.