UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Orders 200,000 To Evacuate As Typhoon Goni Nears

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Philippines orders 200,000 to evacuate as Typhoon Goni nears

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday as the most powerful typhoon of the year so far barrels towards the country, with authorities warning of "destructive" winds and storm surges.

Typhoon Goni is expected to graze the southeastern tip of the main island of Luzon early Sunday before making landfall in the afternoon with wind speeds of up to 205 kilometres (127 miles) per hour, the state weather forecaster said.

It comes a week after Typhoon Molave slammed into the same region, killing 22 people and flooding low-lying villages and farmland, before sweeping across the South China Sea to Vietnam.

Schools which have been empty since the start of the coronavirus pandemic will be used as emergency shelters as well as government-run evacuation centres and gymnasiums.

"It looks like we will have really strong winds, increasing the chances of widespread flooding and landslides," Mark Timbal, spokesman for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, told local broadcaster ABS-CBN.

"Storm surges are imminent on our east coast. We are monitoring Mayon and Taal volcanos for possible volcanic mud flows." Authorities on Saturday ramped up preparations in the Bicol region southeast of Manila, marshalling rescue vehicles, emergency response teams and relief goods ahead of the typhoon.

The weather service has warned of a "moderate to high risk" of storm surges up to three metres (10 feet) high along the east coast over the next two days.

"Violent winds and intense rainfall" are expected that could trigger flooding and landslides in a region of more than 20 million people, it said.

"Evacuating people is more difficult at this time because of Covid-19," regional civil defence spokesman Alexis Naz told AFP.

More than 200,000 people have been told to seek shelter in the Bicol region with evacuations also expected in other areas.

A maximum of five people will be allowed to shelter in a single school room that previously would have held 16, Naz said, adding that the natural disaster-prone region had enough facilities.

Hundreds of people have been left stranded after the coastguard ordered ferries and fishing boats into port in expectation of rough seas throwing up 15-metre waves.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

Its deadliest on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which unleashed giant waves on the central city of Tacloban and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Poor China Vehicles Tacloban Manila Same Philippines Vietnam Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (s.a.w) celebrated with religi ..

13 minutes ago

The President of Turkmenistan made a video stateme ..

39 minutes ago

Indian threats against AJK, Pakistan cannot be ove ..

43 minutes ago

High food prices becoming a national security issu ..

46 minutes ago

No Muslim can compromise on dignity, honour of Hol ..

51 minutes ago

Quality education is a key to make Pakistan a grea ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.