UrduPoint.com

Philippines Peso Sinks To New Record Low At 59 To USD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Philippines peso sinks to new record low at 59 to USD

MANILA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippine peso slid to a new record low to the U.S. dollar, closing at 59 pesos on Monday, according to data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

The new record breached the 58.99 pesos recorded on Sept. 27.

The new low is the twelfth time the Philippine Currency fell to an all-time low, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate increase overnight, which caused the Dollars to rally.

Since trading at 50.999 pesos to the Dollar at the end of 2021, the peso has depreciated by over 15 percent to the greenback.

Some analysts have expressed their concerns about a continuing depreciation of the peso due to the "aggressive" monetary policy by the U.S. Fed.

Related Topics

Dollar Philippines From

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

38 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

1 hour ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.