UrduPoint.com

Philippines President Says 'no Intention' To Rejoin ICC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Philippines president says 'no intention' to rejoin ICC

Manila, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Monday, with the tribunal's prosecutor seeking to resume a probe into ex-president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war.

"The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC," Marcos Jr told reporters, after previously indicating he would not cooperate with the investigation.

Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into his drugs crackdown, which killed many thousands of people.

ICC judges authorised a full investigation into the anti-narcotics campaign last September, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

It suspended the probe two months later, after Manila said it was looking into the alleged crimes itself.

But ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in June that the request by Manila to defer the probe was unjustified and that it should restart "as quickly as possible".

Marcos Jr, who backed the drug war, was elected president by a landslide in May with the help of an alliance with Duterte's daughter, Sara, who won the vice presidential race.

Related Topics

Attack ICC Drugs Manila Alliance Philippines May June September Criminals 2019 Race Court

Recent Stories

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakist ..

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee ..

34 seconds ago
 PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for acceptin ..

PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for accepting 11 MNAs

7 minutes ago
 NA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to verify their r ..

NA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to verify their resignations

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

2 hours ago
 Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity ..

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity bills

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities i ..

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.