Philippines Raises Alert Level For Volcano Taal Near Capital Manila

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:30 PM

MANILA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Philippine volcanologists raised on Thursday the alert level for Taal volcano to 3 on a scale of 5, after the island volcano in Batangas province, 66 km south of the national capital Manila, showed "magmatic unrest." "At 3:16 p.m. local time Taal volcano main crater generated a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume 1 kilometer-high with no accompanying volcanic earthquake," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

The institute said it decided to raise the alert level from 2 to 3 after the plume emission. "This means that there is a magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions," it said.

The institute urged the villagers on the island volcano and in high-risk surrounding villages to evacuate "due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami."The institute further urged the villagers living around the Taal lakeshore to take precautionary measures and be vigilant, reminding them that the island is a permanent danger zone.

Taal volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, last erupted in January 2020. The last eruption displaced nearly 380,000 villagers and destroyed many farms, houses and roads in the province.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

