Philippines raises El Nino alert as dry spell starts in June

MANILA, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :-- The Philippine state weather bureau on Tuesday raised the El Nino alert, saying the dry season may occur from June to August this year and persist until the first quarter of 2024.

"Recent conditions and model forecasts indicate the El Nino may emerge in the coming season (June-August) at 80 percent probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

With this development, an El Nino alert is officially issued, the bureau added.

El Nino is characterized by unusually warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures at the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

The bureau said El Nino increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could have negative impacts such as dry spells and droughts in some areas of the Southeast Asian country.