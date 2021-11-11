UrduPoint.com

Philippines Receives More Sinovac Vaccines

Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines

MANILA, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines received on Thursday one more batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines purchased from the Chinese vaccine maker.

The Philippine government expressed gratitude for the fresh delivery of the "lifesaving vaccines" from China.

China delivered the first batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Feb. 28. It was the first country to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered nearly 67 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 30 million people having been fully vaccinated in the country. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of its 110 million population this year.

To date, the Philippines has received more than 121 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China is its biggest COVID-19 vaccine supplier.

The Philippines has reported a total of over 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 44,866 deaths.

