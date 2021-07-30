UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Receives More Sinovac Vaccines From China

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Friday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque received the fresh batch of Chinese vaccines at the airport in Manila.

China was the first to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines. It donated the first batch of CoronaVac to Manila on Feb.

28, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1. As of Friday, China has been the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

The country has administered more than 19.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 7.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,572,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, including 27,577 deaths.

Related Topics

China Manila Philippines March Government Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad police decide to install CCTV cameras at ..

7 minutes ago

Filmwala Pictures is back with a Historic Drama Ma ..

44 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.