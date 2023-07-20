Open Menu

Philippines Receives Over 3 Mln Foreign Tourists In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Philippines receives over 3 mln foreign tourists in H1

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) --:Over 3 million foreign tourists have visited the Philippines in the first half of this year, according to the Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) data released Wednesday night.

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said the Southeast Asian country recorded 3,000,079 international visitor arrivals from Jan.

1 to June 19, reflecting the "continued robust recovery" of the tourism sector.

The inbound tourism receipts in the first six months climbed to more than 3.9 billion U.S. Dollars, almost five times higher than the revenue generated in the same period in 2022, Frasco said.

South Korea was the top source market with 741,658 visitors, followed by the United States, Australia, Japan and Canada.

