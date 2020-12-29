UrduPoint.com
Philippines Reports 886 New COVID-19 Cases, 471,526 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Philippines reports 886 new COVID-19 cases, 471,526 in total

MANILA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 886 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country on Tuesday, bringing its total tally to 471,526.

The daily caseload has been less than 1,000 for three straight days since Sunday partly due to reduced submissions of COVID-19 laboratory reports along with fewer number of people tested during the holiday season.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 9,162 after 38 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said. It added that 253 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 439,016.

The Philippines has recently approved the application of Janssen, a pharmaceutical firm owned by Johnson & Johnson, to conduct a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Enrique Domingo, director-general of the Philippines' food and Drug Administration (FDA), told a virtual media briefing that the FDA has approved the clinical trial application of the vaccine maker.

"The regulatory aspect is completed," Domingo said, adding the vaccine maker can start the clinical trial in the "next few weeks."Moreover, he said U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer has applied for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines. The documents have been submitted to reviewers and regulators on Monday, he added.

