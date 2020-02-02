UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports First Virus Death Outside China: WHO

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO

Manila, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

"This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, told reporters.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Man Philippines Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

8 hours ago

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Isra ..

8 hours ago

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.