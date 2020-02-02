Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO

Manila, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

"This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, told reporters.