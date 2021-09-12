UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Philippines reports record daily spike with 26,303 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.2 mln

MANILA, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 26,303 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began in the Southeast Asian country.

The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 2,206,021.

The DOH also reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,978.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

