UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Sending Planes, Ship To Evacuate Workers From Iraq

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Philippines sending planes, ship to evacuate workers from Iraq

Manila, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Philippines will dispatch cargo planes and a ship to help evacuate Filipino migrant workers from Iraq after ordering its citizens to leave following an Iranian missile strike targeting US troops, officials said Wednesday.

Manila issued the mandatory evacuation order for its nationals after the Islamic republic carried out its first act of promised revenge for the US killing last week of a top Iranian general.

About 1,600 Filipino workers are in Iraq -- among some two million of their countrymen across the middle East -- as part of a vast diaspora that is a key pillar of the economy.

Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing the US military, and Iranian state television said it was in response to Friday's killing of general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country's government.

Philippine defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters the government will send at least three military cargo planes and a newly built coastguard ship to get Filipinos out of harm's way.

The coastguard vessel, which left a French shipyard in December, will likely shuttle workers to Qatar, Lorenzana said.

"Once we gather them, we can maybe charter a plane or charter our ships to bring them home," he added.

Around 10 million Filipinos work abroad and the money they send home is a lifeline in a nation where many live in deep poverty despite the country's robust economic growth.

Related Topics

Iraq Qatar Philippines Middle East Money December TV From Government Top Million Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

24 minutes ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

47 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

53 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

1 hour ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.