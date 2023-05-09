UrduPoint.com

Philippines Slay Rivals Vietnam, But Crash Out Of Regional Games

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Philippines slay rivals Vietnam, but crash out of regional games

Phnom Penh, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Philippines women's football team battled to a 2-1 win over rivals Vietnam Tuesday in the meeting of their region's two World Cup-bound teams, but still crashed out of the Southeast Asian Games on goal difference.

In an at-times-rough encounter, Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen cancelled out Sarina Bolden's converted penalty in the first half, before Filipinas captain Hali Long secured the three points with an 82nd-minute goal.

But that proved insufficient, as Myanmar battered Malaysia 5-1 in the other Group A game to progress as runners-up to Vietnam, San Thaw Thaw and July Kyaw with a brace each.

The Philippines' next major engagement will be the World Cup in July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

And coach Alen Stajcic said beating one of Asia's top teams for the second time in a row -- after a 4-0 win over Vietnam last year -- showed "we can compete at this level".

"The next step of our evolution is to do it every game," he said, after a group stage hobbled by a 1-0 opening loss to Myanmar.

"It's still a very, very young team. I know that we've got a lot more good times ahead of us." In Group B, Thailand and Cambodia were set to battle it out for first and second place later on Tuesday, to see who will face Vietnam and Myanmar in the semi-finals.

Singapore and Laos, both already eliminated, will face off for third place.

The semi-finals will be played on May 12, with the final three days later.

Related Topics

Football World Thailand Australia Young San Progress Myanmar Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam May July August Women Top Asia Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

29 minutes ago
 Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

42 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

1 hour ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.