UrduPoint.com

Philippines Suspends Flights From Countries With New Covid-19 Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Philippines suspends flights from countries with new Covid-19 variant

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines on Friday suspended flights from countries with cases of a new coronavirus variant that was first detected in South Africa, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said.

"(T)he temporary suspension of inbound international flights from South Africa, Botswana, and other countries with local cases or with the likelihood of occurrences of the B.1.1.529 variant... shall take effect immediately," spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the government announced it will reopen to fully-vaccinated tourists from most nations from December 1 to help revive an economy battered by the pandemic.

Nograles said the government has since imposed heightened border control measures to prevent the entry of the new coronavirus strain.

The flight suspensions -- which will last initially up to December 15 -- also include Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.

Passengers who have been to these countries over the past two weeks are also barred from entering the Philippines, he added.

The government also ordered the immigration services to locate travellers who flew in from these nations in the past week and place them under 14-day quarantine.

Tourism is a major driver of the Southeast Asian country's economy and accounted for nearly 13 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, official data shows.

But that slumped to 5.4 percent last year as arrivals plummeted more than 80 percent to 1.48 million after the government barred travellers from its white-sand beaches and other tourist draws.

Officials have eased virus restrictions in recent weeks as the daily infection rate hovers at the lowest level since the beginning of the year, and the nationwide vaccination rate increases.

Around one-third of the country's 110 million people are fully vaccinated.

The Philippines has recorded more than 2.8 million infections since the start of the pandemic, including more than 48,000 deaths, according to the latest official count Friday.

Related Topics

Driver Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Philippines Lesotho Mozambique Namibia December Border 2019 From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.