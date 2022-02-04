Philippines sustains steady decline with 8,564 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,564 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,594,002.

The DOH said 46 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 54,214.

The number of active cases dropped to 151,389 as the country's positivity rate dipped to 24.3 percent.

"The Philippines continues to see a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases," said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, adding that the national average daily cases this week is 45 percent lower compared to last week.

Vergeire said that hospital admissions in the country also continued to drop.