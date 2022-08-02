Philippines tallies 319 dengue deaths in 2022

MANILA, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it has tallied 319 deaths from dengue fever this year as cases continue to rise during the wet season.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a press conference that the DOH has recorded 82,597 cases as of July 16, 106 percent higher than the cases recorded in the same period last year.

DOH data showed the Central Luzon region recorded the highest cases with over 13,000, followed by the Central Visayas region with nearly 9,000, and Metro Manila with almost 7,000.

Vergeire added that 10 of the Southeast Asian country's regions "have already exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past four weeks from June 19 to July 16 with three areas showing a sustained increase in the same period.