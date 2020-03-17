Philippines to shut down all airports in Luzon starting Friday to curb COVID-19 spread

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Philippines will shut down all airports in the main Luzon Island starting on Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19, the Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

Outbound passengers are given 72 hours to fly out of Luzon, including Metro Manila, after the government imposed the enhanced community quarantine starting midnight on Tuesday.

"Outbound passengers intending to depart the Philippines from any of the international airports in Luzon shall be allowed to travel for a period of 72 hours from the effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine," the department said in guidelines.

"Inbound international passengers in transit upon effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine shall be allowed entry subject to applicable quarantine procedures if coming from countries with existing travel restrictions," it added.

The department's Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran told reporters that after the 72-hour window, all airports in Luzon will be closed.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte put the entire Luzon under lockdown as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the Philippines. Strict travel restrictions are being implemented to contain the viral disease.

The country now has 142 cases, including 12 deaths.

"The movement of cargoes within, to and from the entire Luzon shall be unhampered," it said, adding that guidelines for the accompanying crew or personnel of transiting cargoes shall be formulated by the transport department.

Luzon, where Manila is located, is the largest and most populated of the three island groups making up the Philippine archipelago.